Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt doctors announce indefinite strike from Oct 25

Minutes after the protest intensified, the health minister called the doctors for talks at the Secretariat and assured them that their demands would be met within six weeks.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses employed under various schemes of National Health Mission protest demanding wage revision and equal pay, at Cheapauk on Wednesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government doctors announced an indefinite strike from October 25, after the Health department failed to fulfill their demands, including the promised salary hike within six weeks. The decision was announced at a press meet by the members of the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FODGA) on Wednesday.

Dr A Ramalingam, member, FOGDA, said, “We will go on indefinite strike from October 25 as the Health Department failed to fulfill our demands within six weeks. We will boycott out-patient, in-patient services and elective surgeries. However, we will attend to fever cases as there is an ongoing epidemic.”

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had held a meeting with the representatives of doctors on October 2 to discuss the demands. Commenting about the same, Dr Ramalingam said,” The Minister sought time from us as by-elections are scheduled. So, we will wait till October 24 and commence our strike from the next day.”

In August, while six government doctors began a hunger strike, hundreds of other doctors across the State assembled at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus in their support, to stage a protest to highlight their four-point charter of demands including pay hike.

Minutes after the protest intensified, the health minister called the doctors for talks at the Secretariat and assured them that their demands would be met within six weeks. After marathon talks, the doctors had withdrawn their protest temporarily. The doctors have been demanding pay hike as per G.O. 354, increase of doctors’ strength depending on the patients’ load, and also 50% reservation for government service doctors in PG medical courses.

Hunger strike
In August, six government doctors began hunger strike, hundreds of doctors across the State assembled at Rajiv Gandhi GH campus to stage a protest to highlight their 4-point charter of demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government doctors strike
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp