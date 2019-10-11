Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna varsity gives police hi-tech edge with drones

Published: 11th October 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University and its Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR) have played a crucial role in making the summit safer and secure. For, the Centre is helping the police department with its expertise in drone technology. CASR has done photogrammetric mapping of the entire stretch of road, on which the Chinese President will be travelling to reach Mahabalipuram. It has also developed a special app, which has been given to the police, to help them chalk out the security measures.      

As per the CASR officials, the app provides a complete aerial view of the entire stretch along with analytical information, which the police had specifically wanted to be included. “Police had asked for specific information, such as how much time it will take to travel from one point to another,” said an official of CASR. A total of 45 police personnel have been trained in drone handling.
Apart from the drones given to the cops, the CASR has four drones on standby.

Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil 'veshti' (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister
