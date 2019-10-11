Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10 student caned for skipping holiday lessons

Maths teacher, Arulanantham, has been placed under suspension

Published: 11th October 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bruises on the body of tenth class student Najibur Rahman | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A Class 10 student of a government-aided school in Pudukkottai was caned black and blue by his math teacher allegedly for not completing his holiday homework. The boy was sent to Pudukkottai Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Chief Educational Officer T Vijayalakshmi has placed the teacher, Arulanantham, under suspension.
Najibur Rahman (14) is a student of the school on Alangudi Road in Pudukkottai town. Rahman is looked after by his uncle Sagul Hameed as his father works abroad. Hameed said Rahman had failed to complete his homework and was punished with a caning. Most of the blows landed on his thighs and calves. As he was struggling to walk when he came home, family members took him to hospital. He was treated and taken back home in the evening.

Hameed said Rahman was not good at academics and was often in the bad books of teachers. He said, “Though he was often reprimanded for his poor academics, this is the first time such violent punishment has been given to the boy.”

He is a slow learner and does not always keep up with the rest of the class, but this does not allow anyone to cane him like that.” News of the incident spread and Ganesh Nagar police arrived at the hospital to check on Rahman. They also took a complaint against the teacher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp