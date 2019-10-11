Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagai administration appeals to pvt hospitals to join fight against dengue

Published: 11th October 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

tackling dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Health services officials in Nagapattinam reached out to private hospitals seeking  their co-operation in tackling dengue in the district.  Doctors from private hospitals across the district were called for a meeting to discuss coordination between private and government hospitals.  “The participation of private hospitals is a must. We expect them to work with from diagnosis to the recovery. Private hospitals can treat a patient after the diagnosis in government hospitals, but they must also make sure the patient makes it through the recovery phase without a relapse,” said R Kala, Joint Director of Health Services.

A total of 63 doctors from private hospitals and 41 from government facilities took part in the meeting. Health officials warned against treatment with rapid diagnostic tests such as the Non-Structural Protein 1 (NS1) antigen test, otherwise known as ‘Card Test’ and said to go for the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test. “Private hospitals which do not have ELISA readers must refer patients to government hospitals,” said R Mahendran, Deputy Director of Health Services.

Officials said that Nagapattinam is tenth in the list of highest number of dengue positive cases after Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Thanajvaur, Tiruppur, Ramanathapuram, and Namakkal.

Nagapattinam ranks tenth in the list of the highest number of dengue cases with 8,000 fever cases in September. There have been nine dengue cases in the past two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dengue Health services private hospitals
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp