Home States Tamil Nadu

3 women charred to death in cracker unit explosion

Three women were charred to death and  two women seriously injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at  Karayamputhur near Bahour on Friday afternoon.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police investigating the fire cracker unit at Karayamputhur near Bahour on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three women were charred to death and two women seriously injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at  Karayamputhur near Bahour on Friday afternoon.

According to Superintendent of Police (South) Balakrishnan, when five women workers were manufacturing crackers for the ensuing Deepavali in the Om Sakthi Fireworks Unit owned by Gunasundari (45), wife of Vadivelu, the explosives stored in the unit caught fire, triggering an explosion. The cause of the fire is still not known.

Varalaskhmi (45), Deepa (37) and her sister Vaitheeswari( 27) died on the spot while another worker Kalamani (45)  and Gunasundari, were seriously injured and hospitalised at Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute. The three deceased women were from Sornavur and Panayadikuppam villages.

Three fire tenders battled the blaze for nearly two hours and put out the flame. 
The manufacturing unit is situated near Karayamputhir village.  It has got a licence valid till March 31, 2020. The famous cracker, ‘Ariyankuppam patas’, was being manufactured in the unit.

One dies in V’nagar

A 50-year-old worker died in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Jameen Salwarpatti on Friday. The deceased, Muthupandi, a resident of Alamarathupatti village. Sources said the unit, owned by one Baskaran of Sivakasi, had a licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). It had employed 200 workers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp