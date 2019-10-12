Home States Tamil Nadu

Income tax department conducts searches in Tamil Nadu, Goa

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, search action on October 11 in the case of a business group based in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu was undertaken.

Published: 12th October 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The income tax department has conducted search operations in Tamil Nadu and Goa to crack down on evaders.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, search action on October 11 in the case of a business group based in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu was undertaken.

The group is mainly into running of educational institutions, and coaching institutes for competitive exams like NEET, etc.

The search operation covered 17 premises, including residential properties of the group's promoters.

The premises are located in Namakkal, Perundurai, Karur and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, it said.

Besides, it said, the department carried out search operation on October 10 covering six premises of two groups involved in the sale-purchase of hotel resort in Goa.

The search resulted in seizure of undisclosed assets of Rs 4.39 crore comprising undisclosed cash of Rs 2.55 crore and jewellery/valuables worth Rs 1.84 crore, the statement added.

The groups made a disclosure of a total amount of Rs 124.41 crore, representing undisclosed income and also committed to pay taxes immediately.

With regard to Tamil Nadu case, it said, significant amount of cash was found in a safe inside an auditorium in a school premise.

Unaccounted cash of about Rs 30 crore has been found and seized, the statement added.

The unaccounted receipts are deployed for acquiring immovable properties as personal investments, which are then leased for long-term to the trust for expanding to other towns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax department Tamil nadu income tax searches
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp