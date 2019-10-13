Home States Tamil Nadu

Lalithaa jewellery heist: With latest 6.1 kg recovery, police recover 23 kg of stolen jewels so far

Published: 13th October 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 09:54 PM

TIRUCHY: Police on Sunday nabbed a man near Madurai with possession of 6.1 kg ornaments which was stolen from Lalithaa Jewellers in Tiruchy.

Police also suspect that the alleged mastermind of the heist, Murugan, might have been involved in the Punjab National Bank burglary case held in January this year.

A day after a special team of Tiruchy police recovered 950 grams of stolen ornaments which were sold to a goldsmith in Madurai, Ganeshan (35), a resident of Vaadipatti in Madurai district, was taken into custody on Sunday.

Police recovered 6.1 kg of ornaments from him, based on the information given by the mastermind Murugan, who is under the custody of Bengaluru police. Ganeshan had hidden the stolen valuables in his house in Vadipatti.

Speaking to TNIE, A Amalraj, city police commissioner, said, "Including Murugan and Suresh, so far five criminals have been arrested in the Lalithaa burglary case. More than 23 kg out of the 27.68 kg stolen ornaments were recovered by the police within 10 days. Rest of the stolen ornaments will be recovered soon."

The preliminary inquiry with Murugan has strengthened the police’s doubt that he might have had his hand in the burglary at Punjab National Bank at Pichandarkoil near Tiruchy.

In this burglary too, a similar hole was made in the bank’s wall to loot valuables from five private lockers.

The burglars made away with 450 sovereigns of gold from the lockers.

Recovery details:

October 3 Manikandan 4.25 kg
October 4 Kanagavalli 450 gram
October 12 Murugan 12 kg
October 12 Muralidharan 950 gram
October 13 Ganeshan 6.1 kg

Total recovery so far: 23.7 kg

Total jewels stolen: 27.68 kg

