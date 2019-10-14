Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 900 artefacts unearthed, Keezhadi digging to resume in January

The artefacts include a semi-precious stone (carnelian) engraved with the shape of a pig, pots of various sizes, inscribed potsherds.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage piling up near Keezhadi site as more visitors throng the area.

Garbage piling up near Keezhadi site as more visitors throng the area. (Photo | EPS)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Archaeologists have unearthed over 900 artefacts during the fifth phase of the Keezhadi excavation, which was wrapped up on Sunday. Sources in the State Archaeology Department said the sixth phase would commence in January next.

The artefacts include a semi-precious stone (carnelian) engraved with the shape of a pig, pots of various sizes, inscribed potsherds. “One of the major findings was the continuation of brick structures,” sources said.

During the fifth phase that began on June 13 archaeologists made 51 trenches and they did in four months, a time period shorter than that of the fourth phase. Since sporadic rains interrupted the excavation, the State government had given a thirteen-day extension to fifth phase.

Sixth phase of excavation

The archaeology department has sought permission from the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) for the sixth phase of excavation in cluster villages -- Manalur, Konthagai and Agaram-- of Keezhadi. The civilization that existed in Keezhadi might have spread to Manalur and Agaram villages. An ancient burial site might also have existed at Konthagai, sources said.

Little respect?

Over 1.25 lakh people visited the site and the number of daily visitors rose after the State government released the report on the fourth phase. The department had to place restrictions on visiting hours and seek the assistance of the district police to control the crowd. “On weekdays 2,000-3,000 people visited the spot; this rose to over 7,000 on weekends. One Sunday, the number of visitors went up to 12,000” said sources.
Some visitors, much to the dismay of others, even walked on the ridges near trenches and took photos or videos; all this despite standing advices by the department.“The department, from the sixth phase onwards, should ensure that visitors do not disturb the structures,” said M Sheela, a school teacher who visited the site along with her students.

Drone menace

During the fifth phase, there were 40 incidents of drones flying over the excavation site, probably taking photos or videos. In a number of occasions, the department could not find out who was operating these drones, sources said.

‘Include research in school curriculum’

Madurai: Actor-director Sasikumar on Saturday appealed to the State government to include archaeological researches on Keezhadi in school curriculum. Speaking at a conference titled Keezhadi — Vaigai River Civilization, Sasikumar also requested the government to set up a world-class museum in Keezhadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keezhadi Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department
India Matters
Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)
Muslim parties hope for 'justice' in Ayodhya case
The NCERT has listed do's and dont's on how assessment should be carried out and reported in pre-schools (File Photo)
NCERT bans written or oral tests for pre-school children
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Rythu Bharosa on October 15
For representational purposes
Karnataka to come up with standard of procedure to deal with POCSO cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp