Home States Tamil Nadu

Dengue cases under control in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

The health minister held a surprise inspection at fever wards of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital.

Published: 15th October 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition parties, including the DMK, have protested against the AIADMK government on the issue, with the DMK holding a human chain protest here last week to press for president's assent to the two bills.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The contagious dengue fever is under control in the state and the disease could be cured when the patients report to government hospitals on time, said Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar during his surprise inspection at Thoothukudi medical college hospital on Tuesday.

The health minister held a surprise inspection at fever wards of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital in the presence of collector Sandeep Nanduri and minister for information and publicity Kadampur C Raju here on Tuesday.

Vijayabaskar told reporters that the government had intensified fever prevention measures across the state. "Of the 47 patients admitted for fever at Thoothukudi government medical college hospital, two had tested positive for dengue," he said adding appropriate treatments have been given to the patients.

The health minister appealed to the patients to report to equipped hospitals 'on time' so that the government would prevent life losses. "It is an easily treatable disease when treated on time without delay," he said.

However, dengue fever cases have been reportedly higher in five districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Dharmapuri. 

The minister further said that among those admitted for suspicious fever at hospitals, up to 10 per cent test positive for dengue fever. "It will be a challenging task until December and government is well prepared to ensure no life loss for dengue," he asserted.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thoothukudi medical college Dengue fever C Vijayabaskar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp