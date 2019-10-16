CM Palaniswami to receive honorary doctorate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, deemed to be university, will confer the degree of Honoris Causa (Doctor of Letters - D.Litt) on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during its 28th convocation on October 20. The Chief Minister will also deliver the convocation address.

Along with Palaniswami, four others will also get honorary degrees. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO, S Raja Sabapathy, Chairman and Director, Ganga Hospital will be conferred with honorary D.Sc., Degrees, Harris Jayaraj, music director-cum-composer and Shobana Chandrakumar, dancer and actor, will be conferred with honorary D.Litt degrees.

Already, former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran were conferred two doctorate degrees, while former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was honoured with five.