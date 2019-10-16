Nadigar Sangam election illegal: Tamil Nadu government tells Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was told on Tuesday that election to appoint office-bearers to the South Indian Film Artists Association (Nadigar Sangam) on June 23 this year was illegal. A submission to this effect was made by Additional Advocate-General (AAG), when the election-related cases came up before Justice K Kalyanasundaram.

The AAG told the judge that the Registrar of Societies is empowered to enquire into the issues of the association, appoint a special officer and if necessary, to cancel the election already held. Once the Special Officer was appointed, all issues relating to the association will come under his control. He alone could take any decision with regard to the future activities, including holding elections to the association, he said.

Similarly, the District Registrar has necessary powers to postpone or cancel the election. The tenure of the then office-bearers ended in October 2018. There is no provision in the rules enabling their continuance in the posts for another six months. The High Court had already held that no office-bearer can remain in the post beyond three years. In these circumstances, they could not be deemed to be in service of the association and take decisions, including the one to hold election. Hence, the election held on June 23 is illegal, the AAG said and claimed that the special officer appointed by government acted as per rules.

Petitioners senior counsel submitted that about 80 per cent of the members cast their votes in the June 23 election. The old office-bearers can hold their respective posts and perform their duties till the time a new set of office-bearers is elected. Association’s day-to-day affairs should not be allowed to suffer for want of office-bearers. Any dispute arising out of the same can be taken only to the civil court, they added and claimed that the election was held in accordance with the rules and regulations. The judge adjourned the matter till October 18.