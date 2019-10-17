Home States Tamil Nadu

Dip in maize cultivation in Tiruchy due to Armyworm fear

Following the fall armyworm (FAW) scare, there has been a slight drop in maize cultivation in the district this season with many farmers opting for cotton instead.

Published: 17th October 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Maize crops affected by Fall Armyworms. (File photo | EPS)

Maize crops affected by Fall Armyworms. (File photo | EPS)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following the fall armyworm (FAW) scare, there has been a slight drop in maize cultivation in the district this season with many farmers opting for cotton instead. Though the Agriculture department has taken preventive measures to handle FAW attacks, maize cultivation dropped to 9,000 hectares instead of the expected 13,000 hectares. In preventing FAW attacks, the Agriculture department has come up with new biocontrol agents and chemicals which were demonstrated on Tuesday in Manachanallur block.

After having suffered the previous season due to the FAW invasion, farmers showed hesitation in cultivating maize. This season, around 3 per cent of thr maize crop has been infested with FAW, enough for farmers to turn to cotton cultivation instead.

Cotton this season is being cultivated on over 10,000 hectares and the figure could increase once monsoon arrives.

Speaking to TNIE, R Santhana Krishnan, Joint Director, Agriculture department, Tiruchy, said, “Due to excessive humidity, FAW invaded a portion of the maize crop in the district. Earlier this month, we found  about 3 per cent of the maize crops were attacked by FAW. Though the local variety of the worm has been eradicated by early summer ploughing, the current invasion is of FAWs from Andhra Pradesh.”

He added that in order to eradicate FAWs, the department has come up with a plan to do monsoon spraying with bio control agents and chemicals.

He said in the first phase, the department would be spraying all-new fertilisers on 1,950 hectares in the district and the rest would be sprayed later as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
armyworm maize cultivation
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp