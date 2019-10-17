Home States Tamil Nadu

Jaffna- Chennai flight: Tiruchy ATC to monitor operations

Tiruchy air traffic control (ATC) would play a crucial role in monitoring commercial flight operations from Jaffna to Chennai and Tiruchy.

Published: 17th October 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy airport. (File photo } EPS)

Tiruchy airport. (File photo } EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy air traffic control (ATC) would play a crucial role in monitoring commercial flight operations from Jaffna to Chennai and Tiruchy. The first flight from Jaffna to Chennai would take off on Thursday and be monitored by Tiruchy ATC. The Jaffna-Tiruchy service is scheduled in the next phase.

“Tiruchy ATC is closest to Jaffna. Therefore, initially, we would be monitoring operations between Jaffna to Chennai. Later, Chennai ATC will take over. We also conducted a trial flight between Tiruchy and Jaffna on Tuesday,” a source said. Initially, they would focus on connecting Jaffna with South Indian cities like Chennai, Tiruchy and Kochi. This apart, they would also start domestic operations between Jaffna and Colombo,” a source said.

Sources said Airports Authority of India (AAI) played a crucial role in readying Jaffna airport for commercial flights. The airport was built for the air force during World War II. However, commercial operations in Jaffna airport are unlikely to benefit the cargo sector.

“Currently, there are two flights between Tiruchy and Colombo. These are already getting a good response for passenger and cargo movements. If there is a new flight between Tiruchy and Jaffna, it would help the travel and tourism sector. However, the cargo sector is unlikely to benefit as Jaffna airport can handle only small aircraft,” said S Venkitachalam, a Tiruchy-based tour operator.

Sources said Jaffna airport would be able to handle wide-body aircraft in the near future.

“Currently, Jaffna airport’s runway is 1,400 metres in length. It would able to handle only smaller aircraft and thus Alliance Air is going to use 72-seater ATR aircraft for Chennai flight operations on Thursday. Apart from Chennai, Alliance Air would also connect the airport to Tiruchy and Kochi,” an airline source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy air traffic control ATC commercial flight operations
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp