5% hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Thursday announced a five per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for its employees with retrospective effect from July 1. With this, the DA percentage will go up from 12 to 17 per cent. Last time, the DA hike was effected from May 20.

The additional instalment of DA will be paid in cash. “Payment of arrears of DA from July shall be drawn and disbursed immediately by existing cashless mode of Electronic Clearance System (ECS),” a G.O issued on Thursday in this regard said.

The allowance hike applies to teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions, employees under local bodies, employees governed by University Grants Commission / All India Council for Technical Education scales of pay, teachers/physical education director/libraries in government and aided polytechnics, and special diploma institutions, village assistants in revenue department, among others.