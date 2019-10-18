Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Father to blame’ Student gets bail in NEET fraud case

‘His father seems to have manipulated the offence while the victim just played along’

Published: 18th October 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to a 20-year-old medical student, whose arrest last month led to the unravelling of the NEET impersonation scam. The court, however, denied relief to his father, another suspect. Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order while hearing the bail petitions filed by the student and his father, V K Venkatesan.

The judge remarked, “The accused appears to have drawn inspiration from the Tamil movie Vasool Raja MBBS.” He also recalled the CB-CID’s statement that Venkatesan was not cooperating with the investigation and that he was yet to reveal the name of the impersonator engaged by him to write the examination in his son’s stead.Pointing out that the investigation is at a crucial stage and the modus operandi of the accused is yet to be established, the judge stated that the court is not inclined to grant bail to Venkatesan and dismissed his petition.

However, the judge opined, “The student appears to be a ‘victim of his father’s deeds’ who seems to have manipulated and maneuvered the whole offence while the son just played along”.  Also considering the age of the petitioner and his future, the judge allowed the bail petition of the student, on condition that he has to appear before the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of CB-CID, Madurai, at 10.30 am every day.

The father-son duo was picked up by the CB-CID from Tirupati on September 25 and subsequently arrested the following day. The scam came to light after the Dean of Government Medical College in Theni received a complaint through mail about the illegality in the student’s admission. Several other students and their parents have been detained by the CB-CID in connection with the scam.

Sexual assault victim gets nod for abortion
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted permission to an 18-year-old sexual assault victim from Sivaganga to abort her foetus. Allowing a petition filed by the victim, Justice M Govindaraj directed the Dean of Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital to permit the pregnancy termination. The DNA of the foetus should be preserved so that it can be recorded as evidence during trial. The victim submitted that she was a student at a private nursing college in Sivaganga. She discontinued her studies after her marriage was fixed on September 11 this year. On August 12, she went to her college to collect her transfer certificate and mark sheets. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET fraud Madras High Court
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp