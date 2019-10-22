Tamil Nadu bypoll: Voter turnout goes up in Vikravandi but low in Nanguneri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the much-awaited bypolls to two constrituencies in Tamil Nadu completed on Monday, voter turnout in Nanguneri and Vikravandi were released by the election commission in the evening.

It was observed that the voter turnout at Vikravandi in Villupuram district (84.36pc) had gone up this time when compared to the 2016 Assembly elections (81.25 percent) while it had come down at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district from 71.92 percent to 66.10 percent.

The turnout in Nanguneri has come down mainly due to the boycott of the by-election by Devendrakula Vellalars as a mark of protest against the State government’s failure to rename six of their sub-sects as Devendrakula Vellalars.

Giving details about the polling percentage for the by-elections at the secretariat, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said the polling for by-elections to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies went off peacefully. He said the VVPAT failure in both constituencies was about four per cent and they were set right quickly.

Responding to a question on the arrest of H Vasanthakumar, MP in Nanguneri constituency, the CEO said as per Representation of People’s Act and IPC, FIRs have been filed against Vasanthkumar and these cases

would be followed up.

Asked as to whether the call given by a political party leader to particular community members not to exercise their franchise would warrant action according to RP Act and Election Commission rules, the CEO said, “As per the rules, no one can prevent the voters from exercising their franchise. We have ensured the participation of voters in polling today.”