Wrong treatment for dengue lands TN doctor in soup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private doctor based in Thoothukudi has allegedly violated the treatment protocol for dengue, according to the health department officials. Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy has written to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, urging it to conduct a detailed inquiry and take appropriate action against the doctor.

“The doctor gave a paediatric patient an injection, which is against the dengue fever treatment protocol being followed by the State Health Department,” said minister C Vijaya Baskar, while addressing the media on Tuesday. It is not clear if the injection administered was steroids. While steroids help in quick recovery from fever, it can be lethal in the case of dengue as it causes a further drop in the platelet count.

Speaking to Express, Kolandaswamy said:

“We inquired with patients and found out that the doctor was giving them injections. A detailed inquiry will reveal further details.”

Based on the information from the government, the TN Medical Council is said to have summoned the doctor for an inquiry. “Due to the urgency of the situation, the council has called the doctor seeking an explanation on why she was not following the treatment protocol. We have asked her to appear for an inquiry on October 31,” said K Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Medical Council. Since January, 3,900 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the State.

A senior government doctor said, “Giving steroid injection in dengue cases will endanger the life of the patient as it will reduce the platelet count, leading to bleeding. Many doctors give steroid injection to cure the fever quickly. If fever persists the patients can be given paracetamol, and be advised to increase their fluid intake”.

Kolandaswamy says the officials have been noticing four types of violations: “One, people self-medicate with over the counter drugs. Two, people reach out to quacks. Three, some qualified doctors do not follow the protocol. Finally, doctors treating fever cases as out-patients, when they actually require in-patient care.”