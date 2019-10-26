Home States Tamil Nadu

99-year-old 'Yoga Grandma' V Nanammal passes away in Coimbatore

The 99-year-old Nanammal, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2018,  had a fall from the cot a week ago and since then she was not keeping well.

Published: 26th October 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

V Nanammal, yoga grandma

V Nanammal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nonagenarian yoga exponent V Nanammal breathed her last around 12:30 pm at her residence near here on Saturday, her family members said. 

The 99-year-old Nanammal, popularly known as 'yoga grandma', suffered a fall from her cot a week ago and since then she was not keeping well, sources said. 

Former President Pranab Mukherjee presents the Nari Shakti Puraskar to V Nanammal, on the occasion of International Women's Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

She was conferred the Padma Shri in 2018 and had bagged the Nari Shakti Puraskar and Yoga Ratna awards in 2016 and 2017 respectively. She was also honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar on International Women's Day in 2017. 

Nanammal had trained over 10 lakh students over 45 years, with nearly 100 students coming to her classes daily.

Nanammal has left behind two sons who run yoga centres in the city. “Our aim is to spread yoga across the country --- that was the passion of our mother who followed the practice of waking up before sunrise and avoided taking coffee or tea,” her son Balakrishnan said.

He added that his mother had trained over 60 of their family members as yoga teachers.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nanammal Yoga Grandma
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp