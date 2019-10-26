Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of inspection, awareness reason behind borewell accidents: Experts

People should have the common sense to close borewells if it doesn't yield water, says J Saravanan, a hydrologist.

Published: 26th October 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

borewell

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of a two-year-old boy falling into an open borewell in Tiruchy on Friday, experts and former PWD engineers said that lack of routine inspection of by Panchayat officials and little awareness among the public were the main reasons for such recurring accidents.

While a few such cases have been reported a year ago in the outskirts of Chennai, officials said there is more possibility for this to happen down South due to sedimentary soil type and lack of water in these borewells. "Beyond regions such as Uthukottai, the soil is loose and a borewell will easily cave in. Also, water is not found even at 600 ft in some places. Because of this, dry borewells are abandoned. 

In places such as Chennai, the diameter of a borewell opening is less than six inches. And therefore, such incidents are unlikely to happen in that city," said a former PWD official, Thirunavakarasu S. 

A senior official from the Water Resource Department of PWD said that lack of staff in the Public Works Department and no coordination between residents, local engineers, and Panchayat officials to close dry borewells are problems that need to be addressed immediately.

In 2013, a five-year-old girl fell into an open borewell at Arani in Tiruvannamalai. Similarly, in 2015, a three-year-old boy fell into a 300 ft borewell in Vellore district. In both cases, the child did not survive mainly due to lack of expertise and advanced equipment with fire and rescue teams.

Last year, an advisory was issued by the state government urging the public to close unused dry borewells. But many are yet to take these precautions seriously.

J Saravanan, a hydrologist, said that the callousness of the public and lack of inspection by village administration officers has led to the death of many children. "The public should have the common sense to close borewells if it doesn't yield water. They can simply take a large stone and close the hole. Panchayat officials such as VAOs and BDOs will also have to take up regular inspections," he added.

Chennai corporation officials said 350-odd community bore wells will be closed with solid metal covers and works are in progress to close all the open drains in the city by December.

Borewell contractors said they will ensure that borewells are sealed with cement covers when after project is complete.  "As there will be a pipe inside the borewell, incidents of children falling inside will be impossible. It can only happen with abandoned wells without pipes and covers. Only the owner can be responsible for this," he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
open borewell boy falls into borewell Trichy borwell Sujith Tamil Nadu borewell
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp