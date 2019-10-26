Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands of patients suffer as doctors strike work in Tamil Nadu

The striking doctors have said that in patients will not be examined unless an emergency happens and life-saving/medical/surgical emergencies will be attended to.

Published: 26th October 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

An outpatient leaving the hospital premises while government doctors and Faculty of medical college are on an indefinite strike from Friday demanding pay parity with their central government counterparts.

An outpatient leaving the hospital premises while government doctors and Faculty of medical college are on an indefinite strike from Friday demanding pay parity with their central government counterparts. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: For the second day in succession, thousands of patients in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu continue to suffer as around 17,000 doctors are on a strike since Friday, demanding pay parity.

Besides pay parity with their counterparts in the Central government, the doctors are also demanding the implementation of the time-bound promotion, and the non-reduction in the numbers of the doctors in hospitals.

Meanwhile, on Friday DMK President M.K. Stalin urged the Tamil Nadu government and the striking doctors to hold talks and find a solution as patients were suffering.

