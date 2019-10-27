Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bore well horror: Sujith's temperature checked, he may be unconscious, says minister

The rescue team has neared the 35-feet mark but according to the health minister, it will take another 7-8 hours to reach the boy. 

Published: 27th October 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sujith-TN-borewell

Rescue operations continue to retrieve two-year-old Sujith. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar on Sunday confirmed that a robotic machine with a thermal imaging system was used to check two-year-old Sujith's temperature. The readings did not reveal anything about his condition though.

"The machine was brought yesterday and the heat inside the tunnel was monitored. The readings may tell whether the boy can be saved if retrieved, but nothing about the health condition," the minister said.

Rescue efforts continued for the third day to save the toddler who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district. The toddler fell into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house on Friday night while playing with cousins. While Sujith was initially spotted at a depth of 27-feet, he later sunk as low as 100-feet.

ALSO READ | Why did rescue experts fail to pull up Sujith from the borewell?

Officials are now digging a 110-feet hole from the side of the deep well to rescue the boy. Though the drilling started early on Sunday neared the 35-feet mark but according to the health minister, it will take another 7-8 hours to reach the boy. 

"The rock bed is really hard. Right now, the current machine can drill 2 meters in one hour, the new machine (which is expected shortly) can work three times faster," added the health minister.

The health minister said, "Through the footage we have now, we have access to his fingertips. No breathing or movement has been seen since Saturday morning. He could be unconscious." 

Despite running beyond 43 hours, the rescue operation is still on to retrieve Sujith.

READ HERE | TN borewell horror: Drilling underway as rescue ops cross 40-hour mark, still no sign of Sujith

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu borewell Sujith Wilson Sujith Save Sujith
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp