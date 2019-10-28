Home States Tamil Nadu

TN borewell horror: Parallel hole now 50-feet deep, PM says prayers with 'brave Sujith'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami earlier in the day. He tweeted after the call that "my prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson".

Published: 28th October 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A visual of a boring machine which is being used to drill three holes to loosen the soil, thereby speeding up the process to rescue toddler Sujith

A visual of a boring machine which is being used to drill three holes to loosen the soil, thereby speeding up the process to rescue toddler Sujith. (Photo | EPS)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: There is some progress in the efforts to bring out Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district. On the fourth day, the depth of the parallel hole finally got past the 50-feet mark.

With the hard nature of the soil making the rescue operation difficult, officials earlier on Monday had deployed a boring machine to drill five small holes. This after the L&T-owned heavy-duty rig they had employed the previous day to speed up the rescue failed to make headway after digging up to 42 feet.  

Officials hoped that the newly drilled holes will provide them access till 65 feet. They also think it will loosen the soil and thereby help speed up the rescue. 

A similar plan had reportedly been hatched on Sunday. But it was given up owing to fears that the boring machine would cause vibrations. Earthmoving equipment was then pressed into service to dig a pit near the borewell to reach the boy. But this was stopped midway as the terrain was rocky. Besides, it was felt that this process could cause vibrations that may loosen the soil inside the borewell thereby leading to the boy slipping further down.

Later, the rescue team used a special 'borewell robot'. But that too did not help.

Several teams with their own technologies have tried to rescue the boy, but all of them have failed so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami. He tweeted after the call that "my prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson" and that "every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe".

J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation department, said that "support is being provided to the boy's parents. They should not start feeling guilty for the boy's present condition." 

A huge crowd has assembled to witness the rescue operation. There is great demand for the share autos running between Manapparai town and Nadukkattupati village because of the heavy rush of visitors to the village. 

Rescue officials through the local church fathers have informed the parents about the difficulties they are facing. 

Video report from Ground Zero:

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sujith Wilson Tamil Nadu borewell borewell Save Sujith
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp