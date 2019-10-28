Home States Tamil Nadu

TN borewell horror: Will take 4-5 hours more to reach final stages of rescue ops, says Deputy CM

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that unused deep wells throughout Tamil Nadu will be closed immediately to prevent such incidents in the future.

Published: 28th October 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam sits with Sujith's family to monitor the rescue operation. (Photo | EPS)

TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam sits with Sujith's family to monitor the rescue operation. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

TRICHY: Operation to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on October 25, will reach final stages within four to five hours, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Monday.

The infant named Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5:30 pm on Friday. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.

Highlighting that due to the presence of hard rocks in the area there is a delay in the drilling process, Panneerselvam said, "However, within four or five hours, the rescue operation will reach its final stage."

"After the failure, it was planned to drill near the deep well. Following this, a rig machine was used," the Deputy Chief Minister who visited the rescue operation site said.

After the rig machine was damaged due to the presence of rocks, a high-speed engine was brought for drilling from Ramanathapuram.

"This machine is currently in operation. This machine is capable of drilling 10 feet per hour. The 35-foot hole has been drilled so far," he added.

WATCH | From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that unused deep wells throughout Tamil Nadu will be closed immediately to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, Panneerselvam visited the rescue operation site where efforts are underway to rescue the toddler who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti.

READ HERE | Why did rescue experts fail to pull up Sujith from the borewell?

Panneerselvam's son and Theni Lok Sabha MP OP Raveendranath Kumar also visited the site.

The Deputy Chief Minister also met the child's parents and consoled them. Later, he sat on the rescue site to monitor the situation.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue Sujith.

READ HERE | TN borewell horror tale brings to mind a similar story from Madhya Pradesh

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu borewell Sujith Wilson Save Sujith O Panneerselvam
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp