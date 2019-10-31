Home States Tamil Nadu

Not Rs 11 crore, Sujith's rescue op cost only Rs 5 lakh, 5,000 litres of diesel: Collector

The collector clarified that only Rs. 5 lakhs and 5,000 litres of diesel was the total expenditure for the rescue operations. 

Published: 31st October 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

TN borewell horror: Collector says govt spent Rs 5 lakhs, 5000 litres of diesel for Sujith's rescue op

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: District collector Sivarasu quashed rumours that expenditure towards the rescue operation of saving Sujith who fell into a borewell near Manapparai at Nadukattupatti was Rs 11 crores.

The collector clarified that only Rs. 5 lakhs and 5,000 litres of diesel was the total expenditure for the rescue operations. 

Days after the tragic incident of a two-year-old boy Sujith, who fell into the borewell was recovered dead, rumours started flooding in the social media about the total expenditure of the five days long rescue operations being more than 11 crores. 

The L&T, that sent rig machine is yet to ask for money, whereas NHAI & KNR which aided in the rescue operation didn't want money. 

Speaking to TNIE, S Sivarasu, district collector, said that 5000 litres of diesel cost about 3.5 lakhs. And for other expenditures like concrete application (which alone costs 1.2 lakhs) Rs. 5 lakhs was spent by the revenue department especially for the rescue operation.

Collector also cautioned the people not to spread such false information in social media. Those who continue to spread rumours would invite punishment as per the law, he warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TN borewell horror Sujith Wilson Sujith Sujith rescue operation cost
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp