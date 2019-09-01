Home States Tamil Nadu

Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Manikumar as Kerala CJ

The collegium made this recommendation as the present Chief Justice of Kerala Hrishikesh Roy has been recommended for elevation to Supreme Court. 

Published: 01st September 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court collegium comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana has recommended the name of Justice S Manikumar of Madras High Court for elevation as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, an official release said.

The collegium made this recommendation as the present Chief Justice of Kerala Hrishikesh Roy has been recommended for elevation to Supreme Court. 

Justice Manikumar was born on April 24, 1961. He is the son of Justice Swamidurai, who adorned the High Court as a judge in the early 1980s. Justice Manikumar enrolled himself as an advocate in November 1983, and practised for nearly 22 years in Madras High Court, the then TN State Administrative Tribunal and Central Administrative Tribunal on constitutional and service matters.

He had represented the State government in Madras High Court (civil side) as government advocate and as Additional Government Pleader. He was counsel for Tamil University, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. He was the panel counsel for International Airports Authority of India, BSNL, Indian Oil Corporation, Dindigul Central Co-operative Bank; Tamil Nadu Adi-Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation. 

He was  senior central government standing counsel from July’ 2004, which was later redesignated as Assistant Solicitor-General of India. He was appointed Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on July 31, 2006 and made a permanent judge on November 9, 2009.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Collegium Justice Manikumar Chief Justice Kerala High Court
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp