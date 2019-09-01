Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Manikumar as Kerala CJ

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court collegium comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana has recommended the name of Justice S Manikumar of Madras High Court for elevation as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, an official release said.

The collegium made this recommendation as the present Chief Justice of Kerala Hrishikesh Roy has been recommended for elevation to Supreme Court.

Justice Manikumar was born on April 24, 1961. He is the son of Justice Swamidurai, who adorned the High Court as a judge in the early 1980s. Justice Manikumar enrolled himself as an advocate in November 1983, and practised for nearly 22 years in Madras High Court, the then TN State Administrative Tribunal and Central Administrative Tribunal on constitutional and service matters.

He had represented the State government in Madras High Court (civil side) as government advocate and as Additional Government Pleader. He was counsel for Tamil University, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. He was the panel counsel for International Airports Authority of India, BSNL, Indian Oil Corporation, Dindigul Central Co-operative Bank; Tamil Nadu Adi-Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation.

He was senior central government standing counsel from July’ 2004, which was later redesignated as Assistant Solicitor-General of India. He was appointed Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on July 31, 2006 and made a permanent judge on November 9, 2009.