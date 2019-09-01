Goons’ birthday bash turns cherry on the cake for cops

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a photo of a group of goons celebrating holding two-foot-long knives after cutting a birthday cake went viral on social media, the city police began an investigation on Saturday.

Two men, who were present at the event, have already been arrested in an assault case on August 28. An effort has been made to arrest the others after confirming the birthday party was held at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore, said the police officials.

Though the photos took to social media on Friday night, it is suspected that the party took place a week ago.

“The two suspects -- Sundar (40) and Sathishkumar (24), residents of Sivanandhapuram -- were arrested by the Saravanampatti police for allegedly clashing with another gang. They were booked under four Sections, including 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (ii) Punishment for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

We have begun an investigation to nab the other members of the gang and identify the place, where the celebration was held, said police inspector V Selvaraj.

Sources said that the pictures were uploaded on social media by the gang members with whom the arrested persons had a clash.

If it is found that they uploaded the picture in Coimbatore, a case will be booked against them for conspiring and causing public nuisance, sources added.

It is to be recalled that a year ago, a gang of anti-social elements, who celebrated the birthday of notorious gangster Binu in a similar fashion in Chennai was held. Another gang from Salem met with the same fate after posting photos on social media recently.