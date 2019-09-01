Home States Tamil Nadu

Goons’ birthday bash turns cherry on the cake for cops

After a photo of a group of goons celebrating holding two-foot-long knives after cutting a birthday cake went viral on social media, the city police began an investigation on Saturday.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Photo of the group celebrating holding two-foot-long knives

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a photo of a group of goons celebrating holding two-foot-long knives after cutting a birthday cake went viral on social media, the city police began an investigation on Saturday. 

Two men, who were present at the event, have already been arrested in an assault case on August 28. An effort has been made to arrest the others after confirming the birthday party was held at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore, said the police officials.

Though the photos took to social media on Friday night, it is suspected that the party took place a week ago. 

“The two suspects -- Sundar (40) and Sathishkumar (24), residents of Sivanandhapuram -- were arrested by the Saravanampatti police for allegedly clashing with another gang. They were booked under four Sections, including 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (ii) Punishment for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

We have begun an investigation to nab the other members of the gang and identify the place, where the celebration was held, said police inspector V Selvaraj.

Sources said that the pictures were uploaded on social media by the gang members with whom the arrested persons had a clash.

If it is found that they uploaded the picture in Coimbatore, a case will be booked against them for conspiring and causing public nuisance, sources added.

It is to be recalled that a year ago, a gang of anti-social elements, who celebrated the birthday of notorious gangster Binu in a similar fashion in Chennai was held. Another gang from Salem met with the same fate after posting photos on social media recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp