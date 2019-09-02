Home States Tamil Nadu

This Tamil Nadu village gets its first bus service after 73 years of Independence

It was nothing short of a festival for the people as they garlanded the bus and celebrated bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

Bus

Image for representational purposes. (EPS file photo)

By Online Desk

Just a week ago, Tamil Nadu CM launched Chennai's first 'luxurious' air-conditioned, electric buses. While it sure is a remarkable feat, a village in Tamil Nadu is celebrating a bus service being commissioned in their village - first time after independence.

73 years after Independence, this is the first 'freedom ride' for people of Meenakshipuram village near Virudhunagar district's Thiruchuli town. After repeated requests and protests, the villagers' wish for a bus service has finally come true.

With no means to travel, the villagers were forced to walk 4 km every time to nearby M Reddyapatti village to get a bus, according to a report in Vikatan. They were even denied of transportation for so long that people including school students, faced a lot of difficulties. Even the relatives of the people were reluctant to visit them because of the lack of connectivity. 

It was nothing short of a festival for the people as they garlanded the bus and celebrated bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Even the driver and conductor of the bus was honoured, the report said.

Now, M Meenakshipuram will get a bus in the morning and evening to help school and college students to travel. 

In a time where we celebrate phenomenal rocket launches, the sky was the only limit for these villagers on getting their first ticket to 'freedom to travel.' It was indeed their first freedom ride since independence. 

TAGS
Tamil Nadu bus Meenakshipuram government Bus service Tamil Nadu village rural India
  • T M Ramesh
    It's the status of affairs in dravidian ruled TN. There may be many more such remote villages which are still waiting for connectivity. With state owned transport system it is imperative that every village is connected irrespective of the revenue.
    13 hours ago reply
