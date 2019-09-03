Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami visits dairy farm on day 1 of US trip

Earlier in the day, when the CM arrived at JKF airport in New York, State Ministers and representatives of the Tamil diaspora received him.

Published: 03rd September 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On his first day in the US on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited a dairy farm at Buffalo and held discussions on the breeding technologies adopted, high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties of cows, processing of milk products, etc. The techniques used in this farm would be adopted in the world-class livestock park to be set up at Thalaivasal near Salem.

The CM also enquired about genetic preservation methods for native breeds from various countries, cross-breeding of cows,  low-height sheds for cattle stock in this farm, maintenance of good health of cattle, list of vaccines to be given to the newborns and treatments, etc.

Industries Minister MC Sampath, Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar, Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present.
