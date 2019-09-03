Home States Tamil Nadu

Isha Foundation’s Cauvery Calling rally to begin on Tuesday

The rally will primarily focus on enhancing farmers’ wealth while simultaneously boosting the flow of the river and riverine ecosystems.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhguru along with actor Suhasini Maniratnam, former ISRO chairmen Dr Radhakrishnan and A S Kiran Kumar and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw launches the ‘Cauvery Calling’ initiative in Bengaluru on Saturday

Sadhguru along with actor Suhasini Maniratnam, former ISRO chairmen Dr Radhakrishnan and A S Kiran Kumar and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw launched the ‘Cauvery Calling’ initiative in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru would be heading a motorcycle rally -- Cauvery Calling -- from Talacauvery (origin of the Cauvery river in Karnataka) to Chennai covering around 3,500 km to seek people’s support for protecting the Cauvery. Starting from September 3, the rally is aimed at revitalizing the Cauvery and transforming lives of 84 million people. The rally aims to plant 242 crore trees in the basin.

Sadhguru will be heading the group of motorcyclists along the length of the river from its origin to its endpoint and address the public at events to be held at Coorg, Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Chennai and Thiruvarur among other places. The rally will end in Chennai on September 15. Cauvery Calling is the second on-ground river revitalisation project launched by the Isha Outreach. The first was a project in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra to revitalise the Waghadi River. At the launch of the movement in July, Sadhguru had said, “Cauvery has been the source of well being, prosperity and life for many lands. A forest-fed perennial river is fast becoming a seasonal stream as 87 per cent of the tree cover has been removed in the past 50 years.” Cauvery is Calling; do you have the heart to hear? he asked.

The rally will primarily focus on enhancing farmers’ wealth while simultaneously boosting the flow of the river and riverine ecosystems.

TAGS
Sadhguru Isha Foundation Cauvery Calling
