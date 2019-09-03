Home States Tamil Nadu

Lay underground cables to reduce wildlife deaths, power firms told

Wildlife board tells firms to mitigate impacts of power transmission lines in protected areas

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

There have been many cases of elephants getting electrocuted of late | file photo

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To curb increasing cases of elephants and birds getting electrocuted after coming in contact with  transmission lines passing through protected areas, the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has directed all electricity supply units, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Central Electrical Authority (CEA) ad State Electricity Board (SEBs) to consider laying underground lines.

The decision was taken at the 54th meeting of the NBWL Standing Committee, which was chaired by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on August 29, following recommendations from a task force constituted by the ministry for suggesting eco-friendly measures to mitigate impacts of power transmission lines and other power transmission infrastructure on elephants and other wildlife. The meeting was attended by TN Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

The task force report, which was accepted by the NBWL, calls for use of underground cable for laying transmission lines of 33 KV and below passing through protected areas (national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation reserve, community reserve), eco-sensitive zones around the protected areas and wildlife corridors. “In case the areas are aquatic and marine in nature, aerial bunched cables or covered conductors would be used.”

Firstly, existing lines would be replaced with insulated cable or underground cables. “Burying transmission lines effectively removes the problem of wildlife electrocution,” CK Mishra, Environment Ministry secretary and NBWL member, said.

To deflect birds from coming in contact with earth wires (less visible wires) installed at the top of transmission lines, the NBWL has directed power companies to install sufficient number of line marker devices/bird reflectors. “As an immediate measure, rectification of sagging transmission lines and joint inspection of every cable passing through the protected areas should be undertaken at least twice a year, before and after monsoon so as to identify potential problem stretches. There is also a need to set up reinforced electric poles fitted with spikes to prevent elephants rubbing against them,” the board said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
wildlife death underground cables
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp