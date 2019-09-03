Lay underground cables to reduce wildlife deaths, power firms told

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To curb increasing cases of elephants and birds getting electrocuted after coming in contact with transmission lines passing through protected areas, the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has directed all electricity supply units, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Central Electrical Authority (CEA) ad State Electricity Board (SEBs) to consider laying underground lines.

The decision was taken at the 54th meeting of the NBWL Standing Committee, which was chaired by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on August 29, following recommendations from a task force constituted by the ministry for suggesting eco-friendly measures to mitigate impacts of power transmission lines and other power transmission infrastructure on elephants and other wildlife. The meeting was attended by TN Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

The task force report, which was accepted by the NBWL, calls for use of underground cable for laying transmission lines of 33 KV and below passing through protected areas (national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation reserve, community reserve), eco-sensitive zones around the protected areas and wildlife corridors. “In case the areas are aquatic and marine in nature, aerial bunched cables or covered conductors would be used.”

Firstly, existing lines would be replaced with insulated cable or underground cables. “Burying transmission lines effectively removes the problem of wildlife electrocution,” CK Mishra, Environment Ministry secretary and NBWL member, said.

To deflect birds from coming in contact with earth wires (less visible wires) installed at the top of transmission lines, the NBWL has directed power companies to install sufficient number of line marker devices/bird reflectors. “As an immediate measure, rectification of sagging transmission lines and joint inspection of every cable passing through the protected areas should be undertaken at least twice a year, before and after monsoon so as to identify potential problem stretches. There is also a need to set up reinforced electric poles fitted with spikes to prevent elephants rubbing against them,” the board said.