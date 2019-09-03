Home States Tamil Nadu

Negative approach by Stalin on all issues: OPS

Panneerselvam said “Stalin poses negative questions on all issues and gives negative answers.”

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday charged DMK president MK Stalin with adopting a ‘negative approach’ to all issues and said that there was no secret behind Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s foreign visit.  

Asked about Stalin’s comment that Tamil Nadu has a ‘council of tourists’, Panneerselvam said “Stalin poses negative questions on all issues and gives negative answers.”

When asked why the CM had not handed over his portfolios to some other minister during his visit, the Deputy CM said, “Taking such a decision comes under the discretionary powers of the CM.” Questioned whether the AIADMK was ready to face by-elections for Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies, Panneerselvam said, “The AIADMK remains a ‘strong fort’ among all parties in Tamil Nadu. It will register a massive win in these by-elections.”

Regarding the agitation of certain banks following the merger decision, OPS said, “The Centre has already clarified that no bank is closed but only merger of a few is taking place. So, the employees need not panic.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stalin O Panneerselvam DMK AIADMK
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp