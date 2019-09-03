Negative approach by Stalin on all issues: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday charged DMK president MK Stalin with adopting a ‘negative approach’ to all issues and said that there was no secret behind Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s foreign visit.

Asked about Stalin’s comment that Tamil Nadu has a ‘council of tourists’, Panneerselvam said “Stalin poses negative questions on all issues and gives negative answers.”

When asked why the CM had not handed over his portfolios to some other minister during his visit, the Deputy CM said, “Taking such a decision comes under the discretionary powers of the CM.” Questioned whether the AIADMK was ready to face by-elections for Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies, Panneerselvam said, “The AIADMK remains a ‘strong fort’ among all parties in Tamil Nadu. It will register a massive win in these by-elections.”

Regarding the agitation of certain banks following the merger decision, OPS said, “The Centre has already clarified that no bank is closed but only merger of a few is taking place. So, the employees need not panic.”