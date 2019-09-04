Burglars enjoy macaroni before fleeing with valuables

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Burglars in the State seem to be progressing to the next level. They are getting so comfortable at the ‘workplace’ that beyond stealing, they feel like staying back and enjoying a scrumptious meal. Burglars who broke into a house in Thennampet in the district spent an entire night there, raided the kitchen, and made some macaroni for themselves before leaving on the bike stolen from the house along with an LED TV, microwave oven and a pair of gold earrings.

The incident happened in S Mohammed Farooq’s house in Pakkadi Street. Farooq and his wife returned from Bengaluru after three days, where they were visiting their son, to find their gate and main door broken open.

“The house was in utter disorder. All our clothes were pulled out of the wardrobes and were strewn all over the floor,” says Farooq. “On the dining table, we found cooked macaroni on a plate, and some spilt all over the table. The kitchen was in total mess.” It’s not clear if the leftover macaroni holds any potential clues.