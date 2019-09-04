Home States Tamil Nadu

  Illegal sand mining: Cops forced activists to apologise?

Two activists have claimed that they were forced to sign a letter of apology for raising complaints against illegal sand mining by brick kilns at Chinna Thadagam.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two activists have claimed that they were forced to sign a letter of apology for raising complaints against illegal sand mining by brick kilns at Chinna Thadagam. A couple of weeks after they filed a petition with the Collector, they were called to the office of Periyanaickenpalayam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mani and made to ‘voluntarily’ admit that they would not spread any false news against the brick kilns in future. This was done in the presence of 20 brick kiln owners, the activists said.

It was August 19, at a grievance redressal day programme, that Ranagaraj of Thadagam and R Parameswaran of Kavundampalayam filed a petition, alleging that brick kilns were illegally mining sand from Chinna Thadagam. The petition detailed the mining problem, the environmental issues associated with it and the threats the two men had received from brick kiln owners during the grama sabha meeting at Chinna Thadagam. After filing the petition, they also spoke to media persons at the collectorate about the issue. They also mentioned a few brick kilns by name.

Last week, they were the two men called to the DSP’s office. There, with around 20 brick kiln owners present, police officials forced them to write an apology letter addressed to DSP Mani, one of the activists claimed. “They asked us to give an apology letter, claiming that we spread false news against the brick kilns. With no other option, I signed that apology letter.”

Pointing out that they have been working only to stop illegal sand mining activities, he said that they had no other agenda. He urged the higher officials to investigate the biased approach of the police and sought protection.

DSP Mani has denied the charges. He claimed that he had only warned both parties when the issue came to clash. He categorically denied having asked for an apology letter.SP Sujith Kumar assured that he will inquire into the issue if the victims file a complaint with him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal sand mining
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp