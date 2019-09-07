Home States Tamil Nadu

Focus on electric vehicles as EPS visits Tesla unit

Representatives of many more companies in the USA called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at San Francisco on Thursday and conveyed their willingness to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 07th September 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of many more companies in the USA called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at San Francisco on Thursday and conveyed their willingness to invest in Tamil Nadu. Besides, the chief minister also visited Tesla Inc., which manufactures electric cars and Bloom Energy, which manufactures solid oxide fuel cells, and interacted with the top executives of these companies. 

Those who called on the CM at San Francisco and conveyed their intention to invest in Tamil Nadu, include Krish Panu, managing director, Point Guard Ventures, Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer of Zoho, Ganesh V Iyer, chief information officer, NIO, Raj Sardana, chairman, American Cyber Systems, David Frigstad and Abrar Hussain, managing directors, Frost and Sullivan, Arun Sreelam, chief executive officer, Boscon Motors, Balaji Bhakthavatchalam of Altius Capitol Inc, Venkat Rangan, chief technology officer, Clari, and Easwaran Ramalingam and Gopalakrishnan of EverForce.com.

At Tesla Inc., the CM discussed the battery-operated vehicles, aimed at reducing pollution, being manufactured there. Later, at Bloom Energy, he discussed clean energy which is produced with non-polluting methods and the techniques with which the energy thus produced, can be transferred to the electric grid in Tamil Nadu. KR Sridhar, founder and chairman of Bloom Energy, explained these details to the Chief Minister. During these visits and meetings, Ministers MC Sampath, RB Udhayakumar and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, among others, were present.

Udumalai to Australia
Chennai: The number of ministers who are on a visit abroad goes up with every passing day. On Friday night, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan boarded flight for an eight-day trip to Australia and New Zealand. The minister is scheduled to return to Chennai on September 15 with four MoUs

