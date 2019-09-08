VIT’s entrance exam to include aptitude section

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is including an aptitude section in its computer based test ‘VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)’, starting with the 2020-21 batch, said a statement from the Institute on Saturday. The aptitude section in VITEEE will be in addition to subjects including Maths or Biology, Physics, Chemistry and English.

The number of questions for the respective sections will be, Maths or Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions) and English (5 questions). There will be no negative marking. The sample question paper for VITEEE 2020 will be available on www.vit.ac.in soon.