63-year-old sexually assaults minor, held

The city police on Sunday arrested a 63-year-old man under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually.

MADURAI: The city police on Sunday arrested a 63-year-old man under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually. According to police, the accused, J Raja Mohammed (63) of Jhanagi Mathavaiyar Lane in Madurai, was the owner of a tailor shop where the victim’s mother worked.

The shop functioned in a portion of the suspect’s house. On Sunday, the 32-year-old woman, a resident of Madurai, took her daughter, a Class VII student, to her workplace since it was a holiday for the child. A while later, the girl left the shop after telling mother that she would be back soon. 

However, when the girl failed to return, her mother went searching for her. As she neared the backyard of the house, she found Raja Mohammed sexually assaulting her daughter inside the kitchen of the house, sources claimed. Police claimed that Raja Mohammed took the girl into the kitchen and sexually assaulted her by touching her body inappropriately. Later, the woman lodged a complaint against Raja Mohammed at the Town AWPS. The man was booked under Section 3 (b) and 4 of POCSO Act and arrested. 

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint against the suspect at the Town AWPS. The man was booked under the POCSO Act and arrested. 

