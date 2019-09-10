Cuddalore youth throws acid on girlfriend

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE : A complaint has been lodged with Annamalai police station after a 21-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his girlfriend at Annamalai Nagar on Monday for developing a relationship with another man. According to the police, the 19-year-old girl and S Muthamizhan were studying in second year Bachelor of physical education and sports science.

Chidambaram DSP Karthikeyan said angered over the girl developing relationship with another man. Muthamizhan had consumed rat poison and was admitted at a hospital in Mayiladuthurai GH. On Monday, he located the girl and when she refused to talk to him, he in the fit of rage threw acid on her. The girl has been admitted to Rajah Muthiah Medical College. A case has been registered.