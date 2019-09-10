Home States Tamil Nadu

Srivilliputtur palkova granted Geographical Indication tag

The petition for the Geographical Indication tag was filed by one Sanjai Gandhi in 2014 for the society, and after careful scrutiny, the application was accepted and published in the journal last year

Published: 10th September 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Srivilliputtur Palkova (File Photo |EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Cheering up the citizens of Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district with a sweet news, the Geographical Indication Registry of India, Chennai, has approved Geographical Indication tag for the delicious ‘Srivilliputtur palkova’. The certificate will be issued on Tuesday to the Srivilliputtur Co-operative Milk Producers’ Society in Virudhunagar,  said Chinnaraja G Naidu, Deputy Registrar of the Registry, Chennai.

The petition for the Geographical Indication tag was filed by one Sanjai Gandhi in 2014 for the society, and after careful scrutiny, the application was accepted and published in the journal last year. The petition also said that the ‘Srivilliputtur palkova’ is a traditional milk product made in the town, highly popular across the State. The town is also famous for Sri Aandal temple and the temple’s gateway tower is the official symbol of the Tamil Nadu government, the application said.

 The members of the age-old society have been making the sweet for more than sixty years. A large number of small private dairy units and entrepreneurs are also producing and marketing the Srivilliputtur palkova. The society provides employment opportunities to a large number of residents.

The origin of the ‘Srivilliputtur palkova’ can be traced to the 1940s. In 1945, the co-operative societies, established by the government, took up palkova-making on a large scale, using  a special skill that was already known to the people of Srivilliputtur.

The climatic conditions of Srivilliputtur promote the growth of a variety of crops, which are later used as fodder for the livestock. The fodder intake of cows at Srivilliputtur and their rich grazing habit give a unique and a high-quality flavour to the milk and this is reflected in the making of ‘palkova’. It is naturally sweet and therefore only less amount of sugar is added to prepare it.  The uniqueness of the ‘Srivilliputtur palkova’ comes from the milk produced in Srivilliputtur.


The petition also said that there is a close nexus between the manufacturers of ‘Srivilliputtur palkova’ and the milk co-operatives in the Srivilliputtur region. The white revolution in the country also helped the society to popularise the product and development of the business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srivilliputtur Geographical Indication Registry of India Virudhunagar district Sri Aandal temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp