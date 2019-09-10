Tamil Nadu CM EPS secures Rs 3,750 crore investment promise in UAE

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : On the last leg of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s three-nation tour on Monday, six firms based out of the United Arab Emirates promised to invest Rs 3,750 crore in Tamil Nadu. The investment will create 10,800 new job opportunities, said a DIPR statement.

The MoUs were signed at the investors roundtable, hosted by the Business Leaders Forum (BLF), an initiative of the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, the Indian Embassy to the UAE, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, and the India Trade and Exhibition Centre. State Ministers, MC Sampath, RB Udhayakumar and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and 12 senior officials were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said, “Tamil Nadu has attracted USD 29,848 million of FDI from April 2000 to March 2019, making it the fourth largest FDI destination in India. We have introduced measures to simplify and rationalise the regulatory processes, by employing technology and through accountability.”