Tamil Nadu to partially implement changes in the Motor Vehicles Act

Amidst the uproar over the high levels of penalties for traffic violations, Tamil Nadu government has decided to implement only 26 of the 63 amended clauses in the central government's Act.

Police enforcing the compulsory helmet rule near Kamarajar Salai after the Madras High Court wondered whether the rule existed in the state.

Police enforcing the compulsory helmet rule near Kamarajar Salai after the Madras High Court wondered whether the rule existed in the state. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ambiguity over implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act in Tamil Nadu will soon come to an end.

As many as 26 clauses which prescribed hefty penalty for various traffic offences will be implemented in Tamil Nadu in another few days. A notification to this effect is expected to be issued soon.

The decision was aimed at increasing the adherence to traffic rules so as to reduce the road accidents in the State.

“Provisions which deals with the traffic violations including over speeding, racing, driving without helmet, drunken driving, driving without safety belt, rash driving and other offences are to be implemented. These violations are major reasons for fatal accidents in the State,” An highly placed official from transport department told Express.

The official said that according to the new act double the fine amount will be imposed on police and transport officials who violate traffic rules. The transport department has framed the new rules to be followed by enforcing authority while implementing the act. The rules were prepared in line with Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle act rules 1989.

The penalty amount for the traffic violations is being reviewed by the Chief Minister’s office. It’s learnt that penalty prescribed in the act are likely to be reduced by the government.

The official added that feedback from various States which implemented the MV act since September 1 has been taken into account. “The decision by a few States to cut the fine amount for a few traffic offences will be taken into account before arriving at the final decision,” said the official.

Last month the Union government amended 93 clauses in Motor Vehicle Act which deals with penalties for traffic violations, registration of vehicles, national transport policy and vehicle designs.

Followed by this, 63 clauses of MV Act has been extended across India effective from September 1st. The Union Ministry stated that these clauses didn't required separate Central rules for implementation. Since the act notified by Union government, penalties as per the provisions in the amendment act can be collected by district magistrates, said officials.

About 37 clauses which interferes with the State’s policy related matters including offences committed by juveniles and other provisions which impose huge penalties on vehicle dealers and transport aggregators may not get implemented in the State.

The other provisions which prescribes penalty of Rs 40,000 for trucks for not stopping for weighing, Rs 20,000 fine for overloading of vehicle and Rs 10,000 for not allowing free flow of emergency vehicle being scrutinized by the State government, said official sources.

