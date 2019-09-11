Bodh Gaya blasts suspect arrested from Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man from West Bengal, wanted for the 2013 serial blasts at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, was arrested from Thoraipakkam in Chennai on Monday night by a special task force team from Kolkata.

He was identified as SK Asadullah alias Raja of Burdwan district. He is said to have links with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, which was declared as a terror organisation by the Centre in May.

Asadullah was hiding in the city, pretending to be a construction worker. The task force, based on a tip-off, traced him down to his Thoraipakkam residence and nabbed him. He was produced before the judicial magistrate in Alandur court and taken to Kolkata on transit warrant.

On September 1, 22-year-old Mohammed Abul Kashem was arrested by the Kolkata police in the same case. He mentioned Asadullah as his friend, which led to his arrest.

Police sources say Asadullah has been living in Chennai since 2007. “He was earlier working in a hollow block making unit in Thiruneermalai and would travel back home often. Recently he started working as a construction labourer,” an official said.