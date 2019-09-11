Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai civic officials warn press owners against printing unlicensed banners

Banners

Illegal banners and flexes piled up. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Printing presses that facilitate printing of illegal banners and placards will soon have their licenses revoked and would be sealed, according to a statement from the Chennai corporation on Tuesday.

The city Corporation had been reiterating the need for banners and placards to have details such as its license number, date of issue of license, the specifications of the banner against which the permission has been obtained and the name of the printing press according to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Permission for Erection of Digital Banners and placards) Rules, 2011.

In a meeting with members of the digital banner printing association held in February this year, Corporation officials had already asked them to ensure compliance with the above rules, according to the
corporation release.

Last year, the civic body had instructed that all banners and placards erected illegally should be removed immediately to avoid a fine of Rs 5000 or a year of imprisonment or both.

Any banner should be erected after due permission from the Chennai Corporation, for a period of six days after which it should be removed without causing any damage. Applications for permissions must also be
attached with the no objection certificates from the concerned police stations and with a demand draft of Rs 200 and a security deposit of Rs 50, according to the statement issued by the civic body last year.

Further, the statement specified that a 10-metre gap was mandatory between two banners and that they may be erected only at a 100-metre distance from educational institutions, hospitals, places of worship,
statues and other tourist spots and should not be erected at the medians.

