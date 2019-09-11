Home States Tamil Nadu

Cultural exchanges help in nation building: Governor Purohit

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday inaugurated the five-day cultural festival organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi at South Zone Cultural Centre.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s cultural festival on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday inaugurated the five-day cultural festival organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi at South Zone Cultural Centre. Speaking on the occasion, he said Tamil Nadu is home to a rich repertoire of folk, tribal and devotional hymns and Tamil music dates to the ancient times. Various references to the musical tradition could be found in the ancient Sangam literature, he said adding the ancient Tamil grammatical work Tolkappiyam mentioned the various musical expressions pertaining to the five landscapes.

Purohit, further, said that in post-Sangam period, Tamil music evolved to a different level of sophistication. Silappatikaram described music based on logical, systematic and scientific calculations in the arrangement of the dancers on stage to represent the notes and tunes, he said.

Purohit, who is the chairperson of SZCC, said it was important to establish cultural exchanges between people of different regions, to further bonding and nation-building.  He also He appealed to the artists, the people and institutions engaged in the promotion of fine arts to carry forward the rich legacy, culture and tradition of our nation. The Governor also inaugurated ‘Cultural care centre for specially-abled children’ at the SZCC.

R Doraikkannu, Minister for agriculture, R Vaithilingam, Rajya Sabha MP, Shekhar Sen, Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi, A Annadurai, District collector, M Balasubramoniam, the Director of South Zone Cultural Centre were among those present. This festival is being jointly organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi and South Zone Cultural Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor Banwarilal Purohit
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp