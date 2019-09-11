Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man beaten up by two estranged wives over bid to marry again

The two, living with their respective parents unable to bear his alleged physical torture, earlier staged a dharna in front of his office, following which he was asked to come to the police station.

Published: 11th September 2019

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Enraged over their estranged husband seeking another partner through a matrimonial website, two women and their kin on Tuesday assaulted him in front of a police station near here with a video of the incident going viral on the social media.

Police said the two, who have been living with their respective parents unable to bear alleged physical torture by their husband, earlier staged a dharna in front of his office, following which he was asked to come to the police station.

As the 26-year old man, employed in a private firm, emerged out of the police station after being questioned, the two women, one of whom he had married in 2016 and the other in April this year, and their relatives pounced on him and beat him up.

Police said they intervened and took them inside the station where the two women lodged a formal complaint, accusing the man of cheating them after marriage and attempting to enter into wedlock with another.

Further investigation was on, they said even as a video of the man being thrashed by his wives went viral on social media.

