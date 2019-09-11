Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin wants white paper, calls MoUs signed at investors meet a ‘mirage’ 

DMK president M K Stalin has challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to release a white paper on his foreign tour.

Published: 11th September 2019

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to release a white paper on his foreign tour. In a statement, Stalin recalled that the DMK regime had gained Rs 46,091 crore foreign investment during 2006 and March 2010, on account of which a total of 2.21 lakh jobs were generated. He further claimed that the State was perceived as a ‘growth star’ due to transparent and quick decisions taken by the then CM Karunanidhi and single-window licensing process which was practised by the then DMK regime.

“The 98 MoUs which were inked during GIM-1 in 2015, was nothing but a mirage. And the fate of 304 MoUs which were signed during GIM-2 in 2019, is not known. Will the CM release white paper on these 443 MoUs (including those signed during his foreign trip)? How much investment has been made, how many have started to function, how many jobs were generated?” asked Stalin. He further stated that he was ready to organise a felicitation function for the CM within a week, on behalf of DMK if he released the details. “Is the Chief Minister ready to accept his challenge?”

‘No big investments’
Tiruvannamalai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s foreign trip may not bring big investments to the State as no MoUs were inked with major companies. Speaking to the media, he said it was doubtful whether automobile manufacturers would prefer Tamil Nadu. “He has talked to automobile manufacturers during the foreign visit. I don’t think auto industry will opt for pumping in big investments into Tamil Nadu because the existing ones have moved their second plants to neighbouring States. Instead of approaching new investors, the CM should have assured the existing firms of adequate support for further investments,” he said.

Ramadoss, Vasan greet EPS
Chennai: PMK founder S Ramadoss and TMC founder president GK Vasan on Tuesday, spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over the phone and congratulated him for making his visit to foreign countries, a success by ensuring new investments. Earlier in the day, New Justice Party founder AC Shanmugam, AIADMK functionaries including KP Munusamy and many others also called on the chief minister at his residence and congratulated him for bringing new investments to the State. Chennai City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan and senior officials also called on the chief minister

