Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to visit Israel next to study water management techniques

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just after landing at Chennai airport after a 14-day visit to three countries - United States of America, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that his next visit will be to Israel to learn about efficient water management techniques of the country.

Answering queries of reporters at the airport, the chief minister said, “Israel has introduced many new water management techniques. Israel uses only one-seventh of the water we use for one acre for cultivation. Besides, they also recycle the wastewater and use it for cultivation. Since our farmers are facing trouble when monsoon fails, we have planned to visit Israel to know the latest water management

techniques.”

On his recently concluded trip, he said it was fruitful and a success. "It has helped attracting foreign investments besides creating confidence about Tamil Nadu among the investors in foreign countries,” the chief minister said and added that in all, 41 companies had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Rs.8,830 crore investments which would create employment opportunities for 37,300 persons.

“My government will extend all possible assistance to these companies in starting their business ventures at the earliest in Tamil Nadu. The MoUs will come into effect in a short period since the agreements have been signed with efficient industrialists. Many more investors will come forward,” he added.

Responding to a question, Palaniswami said, “Investors are more eager than what we expected, to invest in Tamil Nadu. For a long time, it is being said that no chief minister has visited foreign countries for

attracting investments. That has been set right now.”

Questioned whether the economic recession prevailing in many countries would affect the investments to Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said “How can the investors sign MoU if they feel that they would be affected in Tamil Nadu? Our state stands second in industrial sector and first in MSME sector. Investors come forward to invest in Tamil Nadu only after knowing the potentials of the State.”

The chief minister said his Cabinet colleagues too have undertaken foreign visits with regard to the schemes in their respective departments.

“Those who visit countries like USA, UAE and UK share their experiences in that country with us. I undertook the visit to these countries to develop our State with regard to tourism, etc and this will be a base for the growth of Tamil Nadu.”

On how the Tamils received him in the three countries, the chief minister said, “They had received us with overwhelming enthusiasm. Tamils there are working hard and bring glory to their motherland. In

USA, 35 per cent of the IT sector is occupied by Tamils."

Giving an account of his visit to the dairy farm at Buffalo city in the USA, Palaniswami said “3,000 cows are being reared in that single farm and each of them gives 70 litres of milk per day - i.e., in a single farm, they get 1.20 lakh litres of milk. On the contrary, the cows in our state give only 15 to 20 litres of milk and in a district, only 70,000 to 80,000 litres of milk is being procured. So, by giving hybrid cattle breeds to our farmers, they will get more income. The cows in the Buffalo farm are being reared like children by providing every comfort."

On the criticisms being levelled by Leader of Opposition and DMK president MK Stalin on his visit to foreign countries, Palansiwami said “He has been levelling criticisms ever since I assumed the office

of the chief minister. He makes such remarks out of jealousy and frustration since what he expected did not happen.”

When the chief minister arrived at Chennai airport in the wee hours, large number of AIADMK cadre and functionaries gave a warm reception. At his residence, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met him and held discussions for an hour.