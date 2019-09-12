Sadhguru’s motorcycle rally for Cauvery Calling

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, began his motorcycle rally in Hosur on Wednesday.

He also visited Dharmapuri to garner support for Cauvery Calling -- an initiative to support farmers by planting 242 crore trees and revitalise Cauvery. There, he was welcomed by Minster of Higher Education K P Anablagan and Pappireddipatti MLA Govindhasami.

According to Sadhguru, “Cauvery, a major lifeline of Tamil Nadu, has shrunk by 40 per cent since Indian independence. Besides, the forest areas alongside the river have also declined by 87 per cent. Hence, Cauvery Calling is aimed at reviving the green cover by introducing agroforestry, which will also financially benefit farmers.”

He added, “During the campaign, between July and August, members of the Isha Foundation will be visiting over 6,500 villages to raise awareness on the need to revive Cauvery. ”