Transport minister and DMK MLA argue over desilting work in Karur

Transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were on Wednesday involved in a sharp exchange of words over desilting works in the district.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:31 AM

By Express News Service

KARUR: Transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were on Wednesday involved in a sharp exchange of words over desilting works in the district. The district administration and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials began desilting a pond in Nedungur village late on Tuesday evening. The DMK had earlier announced that it would desilt three water bodies, including the Nedungur pond, in the district on Wednesday.

DMK leaders including Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, deputy secretary of the State youth wing, arrived at the village with their supporters on Wednesday. Since desilting was underway, they inaugurated work in the southern portion of the lake. Superintendent of Police R.Pandiarajan and ASP Baskaran also arrived at the spot in the morning. 

Mahesh Poyyamozhi told media, “We are happy the government is desilting the pond which we were to clean. On September 14, enrolment drive for our youth wing will take place. If he is interested, transport minister Vijayabaskar can join and carry out social work like these. We are ready to welcome him whenever he arrives.”

 

