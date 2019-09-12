Two booked in Madurai for coercing Dalit woman to prostrate before them

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case was registered against two persons belonging to a caste Hindu community for coercing a Dalit woman to prostrate before them allegedly for attending prayers at a church. Sources said that the suspects - NS Mani and Thangam Vengadesh of Samayanallur - have been troubling the woman for quite some time.

“There has already been a dispute going on between caste Hindus and people belonging to Kattunayakan community, especially with those who have converted to Christianity. The converted Christians are being ostracised by the caste Hindus,” they said.

Speaking to Express on behalf of the complainant R Alagumeenakshi (29) of Kattunayakar Street in Samayanallur, Advocate N Kannan said that the dispute between both the communities started after the first respect in a local temple festival was given to a member of the caste Hindu community. “Traditionally, the first respect had been given to one of the members of Kattunayakan community in the area,” he said.

That’s not all, Kannan said. “The Dalits in the area are also coerced into obeying the instructions issued by the caste Hindu. If they fail to obey, the Dalit men and women have to prostrate before them,” he claimed.

Police said that incident happened on July 28, 2019. Following her complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of SC/ST Act. Further probe is on.