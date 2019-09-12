Home States Tamil Nadu

Two booked in Madurai for coercing Dalit woman to prostrate before them

There is dispute between Caste Hindus and Kattunayakans, who converted to Christianity

Published: 12th September 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case was registered against two persons belonging to a caste Hindu community for coercing a Dalit woman to prostrate before them allegedly for attending prayers at a church. Sources said that the suspects - NS Mani and Thangam Vengadesh of Samayanallur - have been troubling the woman for quite some time.

“There has already been a dispute going on between caste Hindus and people belonging to Kattunayakan community, especially with those who have converted to Christianity. The converted Christians are being ostracised by the caste Hindus,” they said. 

Speaking to Express on behalf of the complainant R Alagumeenakshi (29) of Kattunayakar Street in Samayanallur, Advocate N Kannan said that the dispute between both the communities started after the first respect in a local temple festival was given to a member of the caste Hindu community. “Traditionally, the first respect had been given to one of the members of Kattunayakan community in the area,” he said.    

That’s not all, Kannan said. “The Dalits in the area are also coerced into obeying the instructions issued by the caste Hindu. If they fail to obey, the Dalit men and women have to prostrate before them,” he claimed.     
Police said that incident happened on July 28, 2019. Following her complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of SC/ST Act. Further probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit woman SC/ST Act Dalit violence against dalits
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp