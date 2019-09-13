After techie death, TN political parties urge workers to shun banners, cut-outs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death of a young techie Subashri, who was run over after a banner fell on her, has roused the conscience of political parties of the state, including the ruling AIADMK and the principal opposition party DMK, who have urged cadres to abstain from installing digital banners for party events.

In a joint statement, AIADMK convener O Paneerselvam and joint convener Edappadi K Palaniswami urged cadres of the party to stop erecting digital banners for party events and family functions.

"Party cadres shouldn’t engage in any kind of activities which cause hardships to the general public. We are greatly disturbed when we came to know that the general public is affected by certain activities (erecting digital banners) of some who did it out of their over-enthusiasm, ignoring the outcome and lack of knowledge over the restrictions. Hence, the party cadres should entirely avoid erecting digital flex banners under any circumstances or any reasons to disrupt the public," they stressed.

The principal opposition party DMK’s president MK Stalin stated in a press release, "It is disturbing that another young woman Subhasree died due to the banner and cut-out culture of AIADMK. I have advised the functionaries of DMK not to put up any cut-outs or flex boards disturbing the public during the party’s public meetings and events."

He further urged that only one or two flex banners should be erected for publicity purposes after getting due permission where the events take place. Stalin emphasised that party cadres should not put up

flex banners to disrupt the general public. He also declared that severe action will be taken against the errant who violate the instructions and he won’t attend events where digital banners are erected in violation of his instructions.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran said in a press statement, "I express my deepest condolences to the family members of Subhasree. All the authorities responsible for the freak accident should be punished severely. Politicians, individuals and other organizations should avoid erecting flex banners which create a great disturbance to the general public. The cadres of AMMK should avoid placing such flex banners on the roadside," he urged.

The CPI and CPM parties urged the state government to take appropriate steps to punish the culprits who erected the flex banners which caused the death of Subhasree. They slammed state government authorities for not following the court ruling on erecting flex banners on the roadside.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condemned the incident and reiterated that party cadres should not erect flex banners under any circumstances. Former Union minister and TMC(M) president GK Vasan urged cadres of TMC(M) to erect flex banners after getting due permission and only in permitted areas.